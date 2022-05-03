OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The West Virginia Manufacturing Association is holding its annual growth summit at Oglebay Park.

Government leaders, economic development professionals, representatives from oil and natural gas companies, manufacturers, energy companies and vendors are attending.



It started last night and today there is a full day of programming.

A conference aimed at looking at sort of a broad energy topic. Everything from our economy and the environmental impacts of energy to economic development, all looking at the intersections of how those things come together to build a healthy manufacturing economy. Rebecca McPhail, WVMA

170 people are attending.



They hold the conference annually but this is the first time it’s been hosted in Wheeling.



It wraps up tonight.