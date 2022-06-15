At the direction of Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia National Guard is sending a team of Soldiers to support Ohio County following damage from severe weather earlier this week.

A liaison officer from the 1092nd Engineer Battalion will arrive today to provide assistance to Ohio County’s Office of Emergency Management in damage assessment and reconnaissance for military support.

Beginning tomorrow, a team of six Soldiers will be in place to assist with debris and downed tree removal.

“The West Virginia National Guard can always be relied upon to provide assistance when our citizens need it most,” stated Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, the Adjutant General of West Virginia. “Our Soldiers are expertly trained in this mission, and I have no doubt that they will provide the much-needed help that Ohio County requires during this time.”

The team of Soldiers will remain in place until completion of the mission.