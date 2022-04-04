WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-West Virginia Northern Community College is expanding its nursing program.

The College has been awarded $1 million through the Governor’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program. That funding is being used in a number of ways. That includes adding nursing simulation labs on all three campuses. Those labs will have individual patient rooms, control rooms, and observational rooms with advanced software.

The grant will also help fund hospital beds, room supplies, and other equipment.

All this is to help alleviate the nursing shortage within the College and across the state.

“This is going to help us take in more and increase our enrollment, and to get some state-of-the-art nursing simulation labs and mannequins and some new equipment that’s going to help them be more prepared and hit the ground running when they graduate.” Bonnie Peterman, the Division Chair of Allied Health programs

The College has plans to begin building the simulation rooms this summer.

Along with West Virginia Northern Community College, West Liberty and Wheeling Universities have also been awarded funding to help with the nursing shortage.