West Virginia Northern Community College unveils school improvements

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Getting to class is is now much easier for students and staff at one local college.

West Virginia Northern Community College unveiled several new improvements to their Wheeling Campus. They include two several new green spaces and a rain garden. College and city officials celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier today. The updated lots are located behind the B&O Building and hundred parking spots. A third parking lot is set to open this summer.

It’s incredibly important for a community college in that all of our students are commuters. No one lives here, no one is in dormitories . So when out students get here they drive here, they need parking so parking is incredibly. Dr. Daniel Mosser. WVNCC President

“So I am a West Virginia Northern Alum. I loved my time here at the college this space was undeveloped and students wouldn’t come out here. Students were even afraid to even walk down the street because it was somewhat of a hazard when this was 18th Street. And I’m so grateful to see my college be able to do something really great for our space.” Rosemary Ketchum. Ward 3 Wheeling City Council.

The green space includes stone seats that were once the foundation stones of the B&O Railroad deck that were used for the original railroad.