https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

West Virginia ranks top 10 for Christmas Spirit

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia (WTRF)- According to GetCenturyLink.com West Virginia ranks #9 for Christmas spirit out of all 50 states.

West Virginia upped their holiday spirit by jumping up 10 spots after being ranked #19 last year.

The study used six key metrics to find the results.

Google searches for Christmas movies, online shopping for Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments and Elf on a Shelf, Christmas music streams, tweets about Christmas, number of Christmas tree farms per capita and charitable giving in the last tax year.

Check out a full look at the study from GetCenturyLink.com to see where your state ranked.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter