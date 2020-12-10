West Virginia ranks top 10 for Christmas Spirit

West Virginia (WTRF)- According to GetCenturyLink.com West Virginia ranks #9 for Christmas spirit out of all 50 states.

West Virginia upped their holiday spirit by jumping up 10 spots after being ranked #19 last year.

The study used six key metrics to find the results.

Google searches for Christmas movies, online shopping for Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments and Elf on a Shelf, Christmas music streams, tweets about Christmas, number of Christmas tree farms per capita and charitable giving in the last tax year.

