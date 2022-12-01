A road in West Virginia will stop receiving mail according to a letter sent by a West Virginia Post Master.

The letter obtained by 7News says that residents on Leopold Lane in Wheeling after box 154 will stop receiving mail due to road conditions.

The Post Master told the residents that the road conditions are no longer safe for drivers to deliver mail on the lane until its repaired and maintained.

The Post Master also said that those in the area will need not make alternative pickup arrangements and mail will be held at the Ohio County Post Office for 30 days.

The United States Post Office responded back to 7News after requesting a comment on the road conditions.

‘Safety is a top priority for the Postal Service. Road conditions on part of Leopold Lane pose a safety risk to our employees and our equipment. Due to these conditions, mail delivery to 10 customers in this area has been suspended until the road is repaired or mail receptacles are installed in an alternate location. Mail for these customers will be held at the Wheeling Post Office, 2501 Chapline St. Customers affected by this situation may contact the Wheeling Post Office for information. We look forward to a speedy resolution to this issue.’ United States Post Office

Wheeling Councilman Palmer, who has Leopold Lane in his Ward, says the portion of roadway in City limits is not the issue. Palmer said he took a drive on the lane and indicated that the City’s portion of the roadway is maintained, not newly paved but potholes that needed attention have been addressed.

Ohio County Commission President Randy Wharton said the Ohio County commission is aware of the issue on Leopold Lane. Wharton says Leopold Lane is an orphan road and Ohio County does not maintain any roads.

Wharton also said that the commission will try and work with property owners to resolve the issue.

This is a developing story. Stick with 7News for any updates