Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – As college tuition rises, so is the interest in finding a way out of years of debt payments.

That’s why the vocational fields are getting more attention—and West Virginia is prepared to push them.

Nearly a year after Governor Justice signed it into law, the Jumpstart Savings Plan is ready to give the boost it promises for students.

Developed by State Treasurer Riley Moore, it’s targeted at those headed into trade jobs that keep those with the specialized knowledge busy.

Dangerous but fun, there’s a lot of excitement, you get to travel around and do different things, so it’s a great field. Jared Chappell, Studying welding

While he was still in the Ohio Valley, Treasurer Moore made sure to let West Virginia Northern students know the financial help headed their way.

The Jumpstart plan allows students, their families and their employers to put money in a tax-free account.

That means money to help them buy the expensive tools like this, this or this they’ll need to start their vocation.

The apprentices we spoke with were pleasantly surprised by the built-in bonus.

The treasurer is a certified welder himself, and during his trip he showed the students that his experience with the field goes beyond the political.

He says he found it odd that we had a 529 college savings plan, but not one for workers who need licenses and certifications.

It doesn’t really make sense not to for me, I feel. I’ve already been looking at the tools that I want when I get out of here, and it only takes 25 bucks. Bryce Bauer, Studying HVAC

By promoting the lucrative and in-demand trades, West Virginia’s plan shows a way out of the mountain of debt that often comes with a higher education.

The plan isn’t just for the mechanical-minded either…it’s also open to other licensed fields like cosmetology.