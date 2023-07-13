CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt has appointed Erik A. Schramm Sr. to the Ohio County Board of Education (BOE) effective immediately. The vacancy resulted from the death of Grace Norton and the County Board reaching a stalemate in naming a successor.

Schramm is a shareholder and attorney in the law firm Hanlon, McCormick, Schramm, Bickford & Schramm Co., LPA. An alum of Ohio County Schools, he graduated from Wheeling Park High School before earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Bethany College, a Master of Business Administration and a law degree from West Virginia University (WVU). He also holds a master’s certificate in Federal Government Contracting from WVU and the Federal Market Institute.

The Ohio County native previously served on the Ohio County BOE from 2004 – 2012 with two years, 2010-2012, as president. During this time, Schramm led the Ohio County Schools’ first capital campaign for the construction of the J.B. Chambers Performing Arts Center. Additionally, he and his wife, Sharon, and the Warwood Band Parents’ Association established the Warwood Middle School Band Scholarship.

“Mr. Schramm will be an asset to the Ohio County Board of Education because of his love of the community and his depth of knowledge about local, regional and state education issues,” said Blatt. “He will offer insight, expertise and continuity to the existing work, and his extensive professional, personal and charitable background illustrate how much he cares for the public school system and the children within its care.”

“I appreciate and am grateful for the trust Blatt has placed in me with this appointment,” Schramm said. “I look forward to serving the county again in this capacity and advancing the work of the Ohio County Board of Education.”

Schramm’s current term will conclude June 30, 2024.