Breaking Skin Tattoo and Body Piercing of Bridgeport, OH is hosting the 2nd Annual Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention at Wheeling Island Casino-Hotel-Racetrack on October 14th, 15th, and 16th, showcasing artists from across the United States.

The Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention will be open to the public from noon to Midnight on

Friday and Saturday, as well as noon to 7pm on Sunday. Admission is $20/day or $40 for the weekend.

These wristbands can be purchased at the door. This is an all-ages event.

Children under the age of 12 are granted free admission.

This year, special guests Chris Shockley and Joe Capone of Ink Masters will be amongst the

over 100 artists tattooing live throughout the weekend. For those wanting to acquire a

piece of artwork on site, artists will have walk-up availability with many tattoos to choose

from. If a custom piece is the desire, a consultation and an appointment can be made by contacting the

artist of choice before the event.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of extraordinary entertainers ranging

from sword swallowing to a suspension team. Friday evening will be closed out by the music of

Altared States in the Main Showroom. NeverWake will take the stage on Saturday to bring night

two to an end. Both concerts and all entertainment is included with entrance to the convention.

Dennis Gilbert, owner of Breaking Skin Tattoo, says “I wanted to bring awareness of the

professionalism and aseptic techniques of the tattoo industry to the the Ohio Valley. Tattooing has

become an extremely popular form of self-expression and more accepted over the years. Hosting this

convention is a way of showcasing the various styles of this form of art under one roof while giving the

community the opportunity to watch the process and become apart of it with nationally known artists.”