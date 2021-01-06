Wharton named Commission President, Vargo now Interim County Administrator

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — In Ohio County’s first Commission meeting of the year, Commissioner Randy Wharton was named as the Commission President tonight, with Commissioner Don Nickerson moved to VP.

They also got to work improvising other spots as Lou Vargo was then elected to fill-in as Interim County Administrator, following Greg Stewart’s retirement in 2020.

In his first days on the new job, Commissioner Zach Abraham, talked Airport development. He asked to table the runway width reduction proposition… until other recommendations to modify the airport come about. All were in agreement.