City of Wheeling crews are upkeeping road conditions

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- The weather can’t quite make up it’s mind, but how is driving in it like?

If you’re taking a late-night drive tonight, city crews are reminding you to be extra careful.

It is still pretty snow covered out here, but it isn’t as bad to drive in as it was earlier, and that’s all thanks to the city crews.

“They’re in generally good condition right now.” Steve Johnston, Operations Superintendent

But that didn’t just happen overnight. It took city crews a long-days work for the roads to clear.

“They’ve been putting in a pretty long day already, so they’re getting it done.” Steve Johnston, Operations Superintendent

City crews say a complete fleet is out there, and they’ve been hard at work since 5 this morning.

It’s a lot of plowing and salting the roads for them. They went after the hills at first, and, of course, the roads most frequently traveled. A lot’s been taken care of. They’re touching some areas up in the meantime, especially the alleys and side roads.



But while crews are hard at work, still drive with caution.

“It’s a matter of life or death… literally.” Steve Johnston, Operations Superintendent

City crews say watch out for yourself and others, and pay attention to trucks and crews on the roads.

“Please take it slow, if you would, please.” Steve Johnston, Operations Superintendent

City crews also say don’t forget to turn your headlights on, take it slow, always give yourself plenty of distance between you and other cars, and make sure you have enough gas. City crews say that that’s important if there’s an accident and you’re stuck in traffic.

While you’re driving safely, city crews continue to work hard and say they will until all their work is done.

Crews also say they do have issues with cars driving too close to crews on the road and ask everyone to be extra vigilant of them.