What does $5M of upgrades look like for historic Madison Elementary?

The over 100-year-old school's facelift is 95 percent of the way there

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Thanks to voters, a 100-year-old school is in the process of getting a major facelift on Wheeling Island, and driving by might be too quick of a glance for you to take it in. So, 7NEWS has a behind-the-scenes look on the progress made at Madison Elementary.

$5-million is being invested into needed utilities like a wheelchair accessible ramp.

It looks beautiful now; all new paint and touchups all away around the school. David Crumm, Administrator of Operations for Ohio County Schools

The shell of Madison’s classical architecture has been preserved like a monument; touched-up with its stateliness still intact. But throughout… everything a new. $5-million invested looks like painted pillars to rearranged office spaces.

They put a new roof on here, we’re standing in the new maker’s space. It has a green screen, a teleboard. We have new security measures, windows throughout the whole building. They have a new handicap-accessible ramp. We’re now able to go through the front of the building now to enter into a vestibule that also has a wheelchair-ramp in there. So, a lot more accessible than it used to be. David Crumm, Administrator of Operations for Ohio County Schools

And year-and-a-half of upgrades later… the school has county voters and the SBA West Virginia to thank.

Every school in Ohio County will end up getting touched by the bond money. So, just like here we have a brand-new fence out back and a new blacktop for the playground area for the kids. They did some basement work to help prevent flooding in the future. So, a lot of good things going on here at Madison. David Crumm, Administrator of Operations for Ohio County Schools

With 95 percent of the work done, the project is planned to be complete for when students head back to school, September 8th.