What goes into making this year’s Ohio Valley Super Bowl ads?

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at one of the high-profile ads you'll see tonight involving an NFL player coming back to his home roots.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you are NOT a sports fan, well then, we know why you’re tuning in… for the best commercials of the year!

And the bet this year is locally ran productions will be taking center stage.

Rumor has it some larger companies are stepping aside, with one of the bigger ads, Budweiser, sitting this one out… Leaving the spotlight on local businesses.

It’s big time. You’re at the top if it’s a Super Bowl ad. Colton McKivitz, San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle

For many of Beyond Marketing’s clients… right now is go time. Specifically debuting new companies and auto dealers!

Yeah, I always think Super Bowl advertising is always extremely valuable. It always brings extremely high viewership. But especially this year, I think the NFL has been one of the kind of safe harbors people have felt all season to have some bit of normalcy in the way life is going right now. I think it (viewership) will be higher than it normally is. John Culler, President of Beyond Marketing

How well can you sell 30 seconds?

In his 30 years of making TV ads… John Grindley says no matter the season… the Super Bowl is a touchdown for business.

There’s a few times throughout the year that you’re going to have revenue. One is the Super Bowl, every two years you’re going to have political ads; primaries and the general election. Back to school, stuff like that, but definitely the Super Bowl is the guarantee. It’s kind of the medium to larger institutions and businesses are going to run in the Super Bowl John Grindley, Grindley Productions

In terms of quality, the prominent Ohio Valley companies might do the more respectable ads you’re not embarrassed to watch… but this videographer says you don’t need to spend a lot to get noticed…

Well, the most effective ads are I hate to say, well… I shouldn’t hate to say, are the stupidest ads. John Grindley, Grindley Productions

Yes, the ones that make you laugh until your stomach hurts… You might recall the late Ralp Tolbert ads that Grindley Productions says were just fun to make over the years… and maybe for a local twist, seeing a familiar (now-famous) face is an eye-catcher… Especially a first debut!

Yes, it is! I’ve always done Super Bowl picks but never an ad. Colton McKivitz, San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle

But when it comes to being the man behind the camera… As the lights hit the stadium, the pressure’s on the screen.