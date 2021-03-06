What happens if states drop mask mandate, health officials explain

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- As some states drop the mask mandate, health officials aren’t all on board with that. Some even warn it’s too soon.

If we wait a little bit longer, while more people get vaccinated and cases drop, health officials say we’ll be in a better place. But until then, they say the mask is a big public health benefit for reducing a disease that is air born.

Health officials aren’t just talking about COVID, but influenza as well.

Even if it’s an inconvenience, health officials still urge you to take the precaution, and if more states enforce the mandate a little longer, health officials believe the virus can be manageable.

“It does control the virus. It does work. If we can wear it just a little bit longer and can get a little more people vaccinated. With the vaccine levels increasing, I think we’ll be in a better place than if we do drop the masks, we’ll see a huge spike in cases.” Howard Gamble, Administration of Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

But if more states decide to lift the mask mandate, health officials fear other states may follow suit.