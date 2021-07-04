What the American Red Cross urges you to do to help give the gift of life

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- It’s a need that the American Red Cross says has only gone up in the nation. There’s a severe blood shortage, and with that, there is also a slower pace of elective surgeries and other ways that blood helps people.

The American Red Cross is asking you to step up.

There is an upcoming blood drive they do every year with The Wheeling Nailers.

It’s on July 12 from 11am until 6pm at Vance Memorial church, and the Nailers will be there giving out hats to the donors.

Something that everyone is encouraged to go to.

“You just can’t imagine what a difference this makes in people’s lives. Stop and think about it. It’s rare to find anyone who hasn’t had someone either in their family that hasn’t had a need for blood at some point in their life. It has save their life because there is no substitute for human blood.” Sharon Kensselring, executive director of the American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

The American red cross is the process of giving the gift of life is so simple. You just have to answer at some basic health questions, and the whole process takes about 15 minutes.

If you’d like to see where else you can give blood, Just download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app. There you can find the nearest blood drive for you.