What to do if you or someone you know has fallen victim to human trafficking

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-Human trafficking isn’t just a crime you hear on the national headlines. It can happen anywhere.

Even in the last place you think of, like the neighborhood you live in, or the cities you drive by everyday.

The reality of it is anyone can be a victim. Anyone can be a trafficker. But often times, it’s people victims know.

The Wheeling YWCA says human trafficking involves forcing someone into action with assault, threats, and false promises, and that usually starts with someone who needs help with basic necessities, like housing, clothing, and food. A trafficker then makes false promises in exchange for their own demands.

If you or someone you know finds themselves in a similar situation, YWCA says you’re not alone.

“We are not ashamed of where you’ve been, and we’re more than happy and willing to help you find the value within themselves, just know that they’re okay and what happened is not their fault.” Molly Holden, Wheeling YWCA

YWCA says if someone has loads of money and expensive clothing, but it doesn’t match their financial means, that’s another sign.

If you notice any of these signs, call 911 or you could call the 1(888) 373-7888 for help. It’s available 24/7.