Tips to help you if you’re feeling stressed

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Facing the COVID-19 epidemic has been tough on a lot of us, and we’re still just getting by in 2021.

But, in the meantime, psychologists say now’s the time to de-stress in light of the month of April, which is a Stress Awareness Month.

If you’re feeling stressed this year, or even last, you’re not alone.

Local psychologist Dr. Trisha Bailey also supports this. She’s seen a significant increase in stress and anxiety among her clients during the pandemic.

She says the mental and physical toil that comes with it can be great. It can leave you sleepless, and with headaches or digestive issues. But chronic stress could lead to heart diseases, including heart attacks and strokes.

If you’re stressed, Dr. Bailey says you don’t have to let it dictate how you feel; rather, get good sleep, maintain good hygiene, diet, and exercise, which Dr. Bailey says could be all you need to let go.

“Try to understand what lies within your control, and what you have no control over, and that’s why something like the serenity prayer is really kinda cool to use because it’s God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. Honestly, that’s a really good barometer to live your life by, and when you do that, sometimes it’s easier to let go of those things that give you the stress.” Dr. Trisha Bailey, Psychologist

Dr. Bailey reminds us to take time for ourselves too. This could be learning mindfulness or relaxation techniques.

Talking out your stress to your friends, family, or even a professional, she says, is also good to do.