What was expected to be the best year may turn out to be the worst

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Denny Magruder says 2020 was expected to be the best year ever for Wesbanco Arena and The Capitol Theatre.



But with both venues shut down since March due to the COVID 19 crisis, it’s turned out to be the worst.



Magruder, executive director of the Greater Wheeling Sports & Entertainment Authority, says he has never seen a time this devastating.



The latest postponements are for the Rock Roll & Do Wop concert at the Capitol Theatre and Professional Bull Riding event at Wesbanco Arena.



The concert has been rescheduled for May 15 of 2021.



And bull riding is now set for March 19 and 20.



Magruder says people can hold onto their tickets, assured of the same seats, or get a refund from point of sale.



If that point of sale was the arena box office, however, the box office is closed.



So they can mail their tickets to Wesbanco Arena, 2 14th Street, Wheeling, W.Va. 26003, enclosing a note with their contact information.



The venues had to cancel numerous events since March, from Broadway shows to hockey and indoor football games to dance recitals.



He says they’ve lost about $1 million but also shedded expenses, since the 300 part-time employees haven’t worked since March, and the 23 full-time employees haven’t worked since May.



The next event is next weekend—Wheeling Park High School’s graduation, which is being considered “essential.”



Magruder says they’ve worked with health department and school officials to create a plan that is safe for everyone.



He said seats will be spread out throughout the arena, each graduate will only get two tickets, masks will be mandatory and no food or beverages will be available.



Magruder remains optimistic that better times are ahead, and that entertainment-hungry patrons will come streaming back in when the time comes.