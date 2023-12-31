WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The new year is just hours away and one local chef says there are a few ways that you can spice up your table for today’s celebration.

Like many holiday gatherings, New Year’s Eve is almost always associated with delicious drinks and food shared among friends and family.

The most common meal for New Year’s Eve is the traditional sauerkraut and pork that many enjoy around this time of year. The other common foods are the tailgate type of foods that are easy to make and easy to enjoy.

The owner of Vagabond Kitchen in Wheeling, Matt Welsch, says there is one recipe he will be trying for his restaurant’s New Year’s Eve dinner.

”It’s called En Papillote and it’s a French way of cooking in paper papillote is paper basically. So you take your parchment paper and typically they would do this with like a fish. We’re going to be doing it with soul and you layer some vegetables on the bottom thin cut, then put your fish on top of that, some lemon maybe some herbs and butter on the top, and you fold it all up into a little pocket and then you bake it that way. And then the juices from the fish steam everything together. It’s a really nice, fancy thing to do.” Matt Welsch – Owner, Vagabond Kitchen, Wheeling

7News would like to wish everyone a flavorful and festive New Year as you enjoy some of your favorite foods to end the year off right.