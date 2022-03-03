OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The American Red Cross is still fighting a blood shortage, but it’s not considered a crisis anymore.

Before the Red Cross had a less than one-day blood supply.

That’s since gone up to a four-day supply.

But medical officials say that’s still not enough.

So, they urge everyone to help give blood.

It’s especially important as elective surgeries begin to come back.

At this time, we’re starting to see things more normalized at the hospitals. So, for that reason, we need to make sure that we have a standard operating level of blood, and that would be a five-day supply. We’re not quite there yet. We still encourage people to still do that. Sharon Kesselring, the American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

If you want to help, it’s simple.

Just go redcrossblood.org. If you give blood by March 31st, you’ll get a $10 gift card to Fanatics and your name will go in a drawing to attend the World Series