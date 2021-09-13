What you can do to help those fighting drug or alcohol addictions?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’d like to help those fighting drug or alcohol addictions find a way out, you can.

Youth Services System’s five-day intensive training academy is right around the corner. But there are only a few spots left.

You’ll learn the basics of being a recovery coach, anywhere from peer-to-peer training, exploring the dimensions of recovery and recovery training, to understanding the stages of recovery. You’ll even learn how to share your own story of recovery that could help someone overcome their addiction themselves.

“Oh, I love this course. It’s the best week of my job all-year-long. We have a great time. We learn a lot. It’s very invigorating. We bond really well. It’s very educational.” Valery Staskey, Recovery Coach Trainer

The training begins September 27 and goes until October 1. But you only have until September 20 to sign up.

YSS says space is limited, and the training is all free and for anyone. If you’d like to become state-certified, YSS says you have to have your own experience of battling and overcoming addiction.

Call (304) 233-2045 if you’d like to sign up.