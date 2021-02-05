What you can do to help YSS homeless shelter brace for winter

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- The Ohio Valley is going into a bit of a cold snap and right now organizers of the freeze shelter are getting ready. Even all of us can help the Youth Services System get ready.

200 homeless people won’t have to brace for the winter all by themselves. They have a place like this to go to they can call home.

But it’s a lot more than that to them.

“What we are attempting to do is to save lives. We are trying to keep people from freezing and from getting sick out in the elements.” betsy Bethel-McFarland, communications manager at Youth Services System

Where they could be sleeping outside… maybe even in tents, they have this instead.

It’s only open at night. It’s the YSS Winter Freeze Shelter’s 12th year of it. The homeless just come as they are, and the shelter says the rest is taken care of.

“Just getting them out of the cold, getting them the help they need.” betsy Bethel-McFarland, communications manager at Youth Services System

Even a sense of belonging can be felt here.

“We give people a sense that they matter. It gives him that dignity of just being a human that people care about. We get them fellowship and just let them know that we care that people out there care.” betsy Bethel-McFarland, communications manager at Youth Services System

But they there’s only so much they have to give.

“We are about halfway through season, and we’ve run out of some things.” betsy Bethel-McFarland, communications manager at Youth Services System

And any of us could give back… whether it’s food, hygiene products, towels, bedding, or just anything to keep them warm through the winter.

“So many people are giving, and we try to let the guests here know that people do care, and that they’re not all alone in the world.” betsy Bethel-McFarland, communications manager at Youth Services System

If you don’t have things to donate, you can donate money. You can write a check to Youth Services System (87 15th Street, Wheeling).