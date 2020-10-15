What’s next for the I-70 Bridge Project

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- With the re-opening of the I70 West ramp from National road and the West Bound Lane in the Wheeling tunnel, progress is being made.

Sections of I-70 West still have some work to be done but the Interstate is projected to be re-opened fully by the end of the month.

Sections over Wheeling Island and East of the Fulton area will still be under construction but traffic will be switched to the new portions while the rest of the old portions will be demolished.

The last exit to re-open is 1B to 16th Street and US 250 South, the projected date for that exit to re-open is mid November.

The project changes directions in early February 2021 with construction starting on I-70 East.