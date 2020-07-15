Wheeling and Partners awarded $100,000 Aetna Foundation Grant

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- The City of Wheeling’s Department of Parks & Recreation, along with several Ohio County partners, have been selected to receive a $100,000 grant as part of the Healthiest Cities & Counties Challenge.

Healthiest Cities & Counties Challenge is a program funded by the Aetna Foundation, together with the American Public Health Association (APHA) and the National Association of Counties (NACo).

The organizations support communities that are changing the way they work together across sectors to reduce disparities in chronic disease outcomes.

This award is designed as a multi-sector collaboration with our community organizations seeking to improve the health of our at-risk youth in Wheeling’s urban core. I am personally excited to strategize with our local community champions where we all do wonderful things independently, but for this project we are working together towards a common goal — focusing on the health and wellness of our youth. Jesse Mestrovic | Director of Parks & Recreation

The City of Wheeling is leading one of the 20 teams out of 100 applicants in 12 eligible states chosen to participate in the Challenge.

The team will receive $100,000 to take action to change access to healthy food and wellness programs for the youth in the Wheeling area and engage community residents as leaders in their work.

In addition to the City of Wheeling’s Parks & Recreation Department, other project team members that will lead the initiative in Wheeling and Ohio County include: Grow Ohio Valley; HoH-Share, the Funraiser; Never Bored Board!; Project YURT; Wheeling Health Right; WVU Extension Service; Laughlin Memorial Chapel; and Youth Services Systems.

The Healthiest Cities & Counties Challenge will award a total of $2 million to teams of organizations that will work together to change the food access and health care systems in their communities and engage community residents as leaders in their work.