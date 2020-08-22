Wheeling bicyclist lands in creek

Ohio County
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A man riding his bicycle in a plaza behind Wendy’s in Elm Grove suffered a minor accident early Saturday afternoon and landed in the nearby creek according to the Wheeling Fire Department.

Authorities say the man was transported to the hospital with a minor shoulder injury.

They did not release the man’s name or age.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter