WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A man riding his bicycle in a plaza behind Wendy’s in Elm Grove suffered a minor accident early Saturday afternoon and landed in the nearby creek according to the Wheeling Fire Department.
Authorities say the man was transported to the hospital with a minor shoulder injury.
They did not release the man’s name or age.
- Wheeling bicyclist lands in creek
