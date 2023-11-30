WHEELING- Metalcore bands Ice Nine Kills and In this Moment will be in Wheeling on Saturday December 2 with Avatar and New Years Day for the Kiss of Death Tour.

Local businesses are hosting afterparties for concert goers to attend after the show at WesBanco Arena.

The House of Sinners is hosting a Metalcore Night and giving away a free drink with a proof of ticket purchase from the show.

Located inside the McLure Hotel in downtown Wheeling, The House of Sinners will have a fully stocked bar and also had a barcade for patrons to enjoy.

The metal does not end at Waterfront Hall.

Waterfront Hall will have 3 bands performing after the show at WesBanco Arena. For a $10 cover charge, you can see bands such as: Altered States, Rituals of Insanity, and Sarah Halter.

Tickets for the Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment show can still be purchased from WesBanco by clicking here.