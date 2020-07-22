Wheeling cancels August entertainment events

The city of Wheeling announced Wednesday that it is canceling its summer entertainment events slated for August.

This includes Waterfront Wednesdays, Toe Tappin’ Tuesdays and Movie Night.

The cancellation was made in light of Governor Justice’s mandates on limited crowds and other orders related to COVID-19.

City Manager Robert Herron said the city is very committed to following the carefully considered guidelines set down by the Governor and, at this point, live concerts are not permitted.

Regarding movie night, the number of attendees would be limited to 25 people.

“In late spring, we postponed the start of the summer concerts and movie nights with hopes that residents would still have the opportunity to enjoy some city-sponsored events that are held annually, but with the governor’s restrictions, we simply cannot go forward with the activities that were planned,” he said.

“At this point, we will look ahead to next year with optimism in that things will return to some semblance of normalcy and we can host the summer events that are typically held,” Herron said.

Residents should visit the City’s website at www.wheelingwv.gov or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WheelingWV/ for the most up-to-date information.