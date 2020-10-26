High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Wheeling Central moves to remote learning; Ohio County announces 15 new positive cases

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling- Ohio County Health Department is announcing 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County.

These cases are from Saturday and Sunday.

Also, Wheeling Central Catholic High School and the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing that Wheeling Central Catholic High School will be in remote learning for 5 days, starting Monday, October 26, 2020, as a result of multiple positive COVID-19 cases at the school.  

One new additional positive COVID-19 case has been identified at the high school over the weekend.  

The health department and school officials have investigated and identified individuals who were direct contacts. 

Those individuals are being contacted and placed in quarantine.   In-person instruction will resume on November 2, 2020. 

A single positive COVID-19 case has been identified at Triadelphia Middle School.  The case is a student who tested positive on 10/22/20.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department and school officials have investigated and identified students and staff that were direct contacts. 

Those individuals were contacted and placed in quarantine. 

There has been a total of 523 COVID-19 cases in Ohio County, with eight deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter