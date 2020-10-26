Wheeling Central moves to remote learning; Ohio County announces 15 new positive cases

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling- Ohio County Health Department is announcing 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County.

These cases are from Saturday and Sunday.

Also, Wheeling Central Catholic High School and the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing that Wheeling Central Catholic High School will be in remote learning for 5 days, starting Monday, October 26, 2020, as a result of multiple positive COVID-19 cases at the school.

One new additional positive COVID-19 case has been identified at the high school over the weekend.

The health department and school officials have investigated and identified individuals who were direct contacts.

Those individuals are being contacted and placed in quarantine. In-person instruction will resume on November 2, 2020.

A single positive COVID-19 case has been identified at Triadelphia Middle School. The case is a student who tested positive on 10/22/20.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department and school officials have investigated and identified students and staff that were direct contacts.

Those individuals were contacted and placed in quarantine.

There has been a total of 523 COVID-19 cases in Ohio County, with eight deaths.