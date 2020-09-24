Wheeling Chamber of Commerce hosts 4th annual golf tournament

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It was a beautiful day to hit the links on Thursday.

Wheeling chamber of commerce “tee’d” off their 4th annual golf outing today.

The tournament at Wheeling Country Club had 40 teams who enjoyed a round of golf, lunch, beverages and prizes.

Wheeling Chamber President Erikka Storch says they had a full turnout and even had to unfortunately turn teams away.

Storch says it was great to see people come out practice their golf game and enjoy the beautiful day.

It’s just nice to get out of the office for a little while and work on your golf game and enjoy a little bit of socialization and networking as well. So we’re really pleased with the turnout, weather and the support. Erikka Storch | Wheeling Chamber of Commerce President

Storch says it was also nice to see people getting back to a little bit of normalcy during a time of uncertainty.