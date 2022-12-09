WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A festive holiday luncheon turned into a bit of a decorating contest.

Jinglefest was sort of a challenge that the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce put out to the community.

Groups could buy a table and choose any theme they like to bring the holidays to life.

Then, while enjoying lunch, people voted for their favorites.

While it was a day to have fun, it also raised money for Operation Toy Lift this weekend, which makes sure all children have gifts for Christmas.

“Keep folks like Operation Toy Lift in mind, the Soup Kitchen, there’s so many great non-profits in Wheeling. We want to try to have a benefactor at every event. So, think about those that don’t have as much as we do and get out there and support them.” Mike Howard, Vice President of Membership, Events & Education

This was a first-time event, but Howard says it will definitely be back next year for the holiday season.

In fact, he said there was already some friendly competition being made for next year.