Over 100 stuffed backpacks are waiting for the taking!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You might still be in vacation mode, but kids, the school year is sneaking up!

Especially with inflation, those school supplies are getting pricey. So one church wants to make sure buying crayons does not break the bank.

The New Life Assembly of God church in Fulton has 100 backpacks, packed full of school supplies.

Each week church members have been bringing in notebooks, binders, colored pencils, and the list goes on!

After years of hosting the giveaway, Pastor Brandon White says it is amazing to see what a pre-stuffed backpack can do for a family.

As a father of three, I know what it’s like to get those school lists and you go to the store and you’re like, ‘Man, this cart is filling up fast.’ I mean, some of the kids you’ve never met before want to give you a hug and you can see the tears in their eyes. And some of them asking for prayer for a good school year. So, it’s awesome to see. Brandon White, Pastor of New Life Assembly of God

It is not all schoolwork. There will be inflatables in the parking lot along National Road.

Anyone is welcome.

All the pastor asks is that you bring your kiddo so they can pick out their new bag.

The giveaway starts at 10 AM Saturday, July 23, first come first serve.