Wheeling City Council debates fate of OVMC

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Wheeling is holding off on the decision to acquire the Ohio Valley Medical Center as its own one day.

The entirety of the land and all the buildings of the property are being considered for the acquisition, except for the Robert C. Byrd facility, according to city officials. The property included is 700,000 square feet and an 800 space parking garage.

City officials say property taxes are still being owed currently, but no word on exactly how much that is. Medical Properties Trust, the owner of OVMC, is requesting a reevaluation of the amount that is owed. The city is expecting to get 58 percent of the property taxes back.

But there’s still some hesitation over the liability and the cost of holding the properties.

I think to a person, we all see value in these properties. We’ve all toured them. We all walked through just about every part of every building, and I think we definitely see value there. Is it the $40 million the accessor says it values? I don’t know. Mayor Glenn Elliott, City of Wheeling

City Council is in it’s due diligence process and has a list of 16 questions that are being looked at.

The property could become another police headquarters if it decides to move forward with the acquisition.

The next Wheeling City Council meeting is slated to be virtual right now unless something changes.

Latest Posts: