Wheeling City Council dresses up for the holidays to help those in need

Ohio County
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling City Council looked a little wacky tonight for those that tuned in because the council was dressed to the nines in their best Crazy Christmas outfits!


If you remember, Wheeling City Council proposed the idea of raising money for Christmas presents– while bringing a smile to children’s faces in the city.


Their plan at the last meeting in November was if they raised three thousand dollars they would dress in silly holiday suits for today’s meeting.


As you can see– they met their goal, and will help several families in the city by giving away presents to the less fortunate this holiday season.

