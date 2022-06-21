WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The city of Wheeling has taken a step forward with many different proposals during tonight’s council meeting.

One involves splitting up the city’s American Rescue dollars between Oglebay and Wheeling parks, the Capitol Theatre, and WesBanco Arena.

“Wheeling Park, the Capitol Theatre, Wesbanco Arena are really gems in our community, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to be able to give them some money to help them make some important upgrades. “ Chad Thalman, city council Vice Mayor

The city has decided to pour $1.4 M federally dollars into WesBanco Arena and the Capitol Theatre combined. It will help upgrade both facilities, specially, the fly system at the theatre.

And another $1.8 M into Wheeling and Oglebay Parks’ facilities.

“It’s just going to really make a mark on Wheeling Park. The whole thing is going to transform the park. We’re really proud of it.” ​ Bob Peckenpaugh, President and CEO of the Wheeling park commission

Part of it will help install a new ‘Starbucks-like’ cafe in the White Place, renovate the entire ballroom area, fix up the ice rink, and the rest will go towards adding a Spray Ground to the Wheeling Park Pool.

Along with these federally-funded city projects, council also ‘okayed’ a bond proposal for the city’s pension funding program. City officials explain it’s meant to help fund the unfunded liability with closed police and fire pension funds.

“It’s going to save approximately $700,000 a year to the general fund, but also it reduced the unfunded liability from about $63 million to about $50 million.” Bob Herron, City Manager

The city isn’t expected to sell that bond until next month at the earliest and later get final approval from city council.

City council say the federally-funded projects will start sometime in the next few month.