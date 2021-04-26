Wheeling City Council Proposes Rental Inspection Program

Ohio County, W.Va. (WTRF)

Wheeling’s Public Safety Commission met this evening to discussed a proposed ordinance that would create a rental inspection program.



The purpose is to ensure residents in the Friendly City have safe housing, and that rental properties are either up to code or brought up to code. It involves landlords self-inspecting their properties based of a checklist once a year, or using a third party. A copy of that checklist will be provided to tenants, who have the responsibility to notify their landlords of any problems.



The landlord then has a duty to correct any issues as quick as is feasible.

“The city does not have the time or resources, or even the desire to have us come out and inspect all of your properties. We have more important things to do. We have a lot of other properties that we need to start looking at. So the intent of this is to be off your radar, and have you off of our radar.” Ben Seidler, Wheeling City Council (2nd Ward)

Wheeling has about three thousand rental properties. If adopted there is a proposed 25 dollar fee for landlords to register each property.



No official decisions were made at tonight’s meeting. Another meeting on this proposal is set to take place in the future before it is sent to Council for a vote, so stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates on when that will take place.

