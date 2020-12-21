Wheeling City Council Raises Funds for Children in Need via Silly Holiday Suits

WHEELING, W.Va. – When Wheeling City Council met via Zoom last week, those observing the meeting were greeted with an array of colors and even some blinking lights as council members and some City staff were dressed in their most festive attire for a good cause.

In mid-November, members put out a call for donations to Operation Toy Lift and in response to the generosity of the people of the Ohio Valley, agreed to wear silly holiday suits to the last council meeting of the year. Through the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley, 100 percent of the proceeds from the Silly Holiday Suit Fundraiser went to provide children in need with gifts during the holiday season.

“This year has been challenging for all of us and this fundraiser will make a difference in the lives of area children that may otherwise not have a happy holiday season. Many families are facing tough financial times and this is just one small way we can do our part and make a difference for our community,” said Vice Mayor Chad Thalman.

Thalman and Councilman Ty Thorngate wore silly suits several years ago to benefit the Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless and in light of the hardships felt within the Ohio Valley this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they – along with their counterparts – thought it would be a good time to do it again only this time to buy holiday gifts for local children.

“The efforts from Wheeling City Council brought attention to the Operation Toy Lift event in a light-hearted and fun way,” said Jessica Rine, executive director of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley. “We are so appreciative of their efforts to make this year’s event the best we have ever had,”