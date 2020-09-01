Wheeling City Council seeks new economic committee

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling City Council is working on creating a new economic commission and today they are taking the first step to make it happen. The Mayor’s Advisory Commission is pretty straightforward. Bring local business leaders and city officials together for optimal decision-making on economic development projects of all sizes.

It’s important to get input early on in the process before the city goes forward with things,

so the goal is to appoint 7 people from the business community, both big and small, to the new commission, serving with the mayor, vice mayor, one member of council, and the city manager. They plan to meet quarterly, maybe more, and this has been on the city charter since the early 90s, inactive until today’s meeting.

Wheeling Mayor, Glenn Elliott, told 7News “it’s important for us to at least have a shared idea of where we want to go where our goals for this community going forward, Wheeling has a lot of stuff in front of it right now, we’re in the middle of a pandemic right now, but once we come out of this I think there’s a lot of activity ready to kick into high gear and really get the business community onboard right now is important we need to figure out what their concerns are what issues they want to see addressed going forward and just sit down with them and figure out what is the shared strategy what are the shared goals of where we want to be in 10, 15, 20 years.”

Marketing the OVMC campus to the private sector is a key project that council wants input on

from local business leaders. If council votes for the new commission at their next meeting,

the mayor will have the list of appointees ready by their first October meeting, which also requires council approval.