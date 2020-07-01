Wheeling City Council sworn in, three new faces

WHEELING, W.Va., (WTRF)- July first kicks off a new year for the city of Wheeling. And today a new council takes over mixing some familiar faces with a few new ones.

Wards two, three and four will have new members of council representing them.

The new members are coming in at a busy time in the city with the recent purchase of OVMC .Plus it’s a tough time right now for local businesses trying to survive during a pandemic.

Mayor Glenn Elliot says he’s confident in the new and returning members to tackle any big projects.

Ben Seidler (side-ler), Rosemary Ketchum and Jerry Sklavounakis (S-klaw-va-knock-is) join the returning council for the next four years.

Elliot believes the new council is ready to pursue the steps into making Wheeling back into the city it once was.

Wheeling used to be a city that grew every year. Getting back to that point where our population is growing, where our economy is growing is something we aspire to. What it looks like and how we get there is yet to be determined but I think it’s going to be something this council will be very actively pursuing. Glenn Elliot | Wheeling Mayor

The first council meeting with the new members will be next Tuesday at noon.