Wheeling city crews brace for tonight’s snowfall

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- If you’re hitting the road tonight, be careful. Wheeling city crews are bracing for the first accumulating snowfall of the season.

It’s snow covered out there, but what’s driving in it like? If you’re driving home from work or have late-night errands, be careful.

Meanwhile, city crews are busy at work.

A fleet is out there, and they’re treating the roads. Crews aren’t expecting to plow too many roads, but there’s some icy areas to treat. They go after the busiest streets first, then the hills, and alleys and side roads go last.

While crews are out and about, still drive cautiously and especially be aware of the crews on the road.

“Please understand when they’re out, they’re doing the best they can. It takes us about 4 or 5 hours to work in those areas. Everyone wants their streets to be a priority, but as it would go, not everyone can be at the top of the list. They have to be patient, and if it’s not a priority, we ask them to stay off the streets.” Steve Johnston, Operations Superintendent

Crews are planning to be on the roads tonight and possibly into the morning, so, they’re asking everyone to be patient with them.