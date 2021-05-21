Wheeling City Pools To Open June 5

WHEELING, W.VA. – Wheeling’s city pools will be open for fun in the sun beginning Saturday, June 5.

Director of Parks & Recreation Rochelle Barry said the facilities – Garden Park, Warwood; Bridge Park, Wheeling Island; Grandview, Wheeling Heights and 36th Street, South Wheeling – will be open noon to 6 p.m., daily, weather permitting. In light of COVID-19, Barry noted CDC guidelines will continue to be monitored and followed. Pool staff will continue their opening, closing and hourly cleaning protocols.

In addition to regular hours, Barry said there will be a free senior swim at each pool from 11 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

“Seniors can swim laps, exercise or simply splash in the water,” she said, adding no one under the age of 50 will be admitted.

Additionally, Moonlight Swims are planned for the month of July. The pools will remain open until 8:30 p.m. according to the following schedule: Mondays, Garden Park; Tuesdays, Bridge Park; Wednesdays, Grandview; and Thursdays, 36th Street.

Pools are being rented for evening pool parties. Those wishing to reserve a facility can do so by calling the Parks & Recreation office at 304-234-3641 or online at wheelingrec.com.