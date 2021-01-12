Wheeling Community Youth Center serves more than 1000 people with latest food drive

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Community Youth Center held their annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive last fall.

And we have good news….they managed to help out over one thousand people representing over 289 families.

And many of those households were even larger this year than normal because of COVID-19. Many families have been moving in with one another.

