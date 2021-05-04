Wheeling Council approves the lot for Fire Department’s new headquarters

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Fire Department now has its new headquarters set in stone! Wheeling City Council voted Tuesday approving an option agreement of a plot of Friendly City land.

While the Police Department will find a home at the former OVMC building, the Fire Department has been a tricky one.

After searching and searching, they’ve found the perfect spot: a near empty lot on 17th and Wood Streets.

While Chief Larry Helms is set to retire come July 1, he’s ecstatic to see a start to a project that’s been years in the making.

Can’t say how happy I am for the department to see that that progress is being made. They’ll be able to enjoy not only a new facility but a tech friendly facility. Fire Chief Larry Helms, Wheeling

It’s accessibility to Route 2 and I-70 is ideal for response times.

There’s been talk on switching spots for decades and groundwork has been in the making for the last several years.

“This was not something we wanted; this was something we needed. And Chief Helms, to you and your committee to help put together a new fire station. I remember on a day in October 1986, you and I walked into the current fire headquarters, and it had problems back then.” Dave Palmer, Wheeling City Councilmember, Ward 6

While the fire chief will be in retirement by the time his department will step foot in the new space, he’s excited for the brand-new future for the department.