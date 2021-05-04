Wheeling Council endorses COVID vaccine as hesitancy increases

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — “Here in this county, and in this state, hesitancy with vaccinations is becoming a big problem,” said Howard Gamble with the Ohio County Health Department. “By the end of the week, we will throw away vaccine because we cannot use it.”

Ohio County Health Department is talking about council’s resolution to endorse the Covid vaccine: ‘We will have to throw away vaccine by the end of the week if not taken’ @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/SVVEuSnlc8 — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) May 4, 2021

Gamble told Wheeling City Council Tuesday that numbers are dwindling for those electing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

And even then so, some are getting the first shot but are not coming back for the second.

In response, along with Wheeling Commission, council passed a resolution endorsing the COVID-19 vaccine in hopes that governmental pressure will encourage trust in the vaccination front.

Their step today, though simple, is a big step in saying why we need to be doing this. Howard Gamble, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

While no one will be forced to receive the vaccine, the vice mayor dismissed hesitancy, instead saying to those on edge about the newness of the vaccine to quote “trust science.”