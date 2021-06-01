Wheeling creates new commission to oversee certain construction projects

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Wheeling is establishing a board to oversee new buildings and upgrades.

The Municipal Building Commission will help the City with constructing the new fire department headquarters in East Wheeling, the parking garage on 11th Street and updates to the Valley Professional Center.

Appointed members are Mike Nau, Gene Fahey and David Miller.

Each will serve a staggered term. If at the end they are reappointed or a new member is selected, their term will be five-years.

Mayor Glenn Elliott said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting that all three members were chosen because of their previous experience within city government.

City Council also approved Wheeling-based M&G Architects to design the new fire department headquarters on 17th and Wood Streets.

Stay with 7News for continued updates about the project’s development.