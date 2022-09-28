WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable.

Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel.

He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a money-seeking man who marries and kills for profit.

Next on his agenda is ‘Christmas at the Greenbrier’ and ‘Desperate Hours,’ all of which were shot in the Mountain State using local actors.