Wheeling drug overdose spike

The Wheeling police department has issued an overdose alert following 16 overdoses in Wheeling.

The drug overdoses had taken place over the past week, 6 of which had occurred just yesterday.

3 deaths were also reported.

Wheeling police believe the cause of death to be the overdose, but are still waiting for confirmation from the medical examiner.

The majority of the overdoses had taken place on Wheeling Island and in South/Center Wheeling.

The Wheeling Police department has a message for anyone who does or is thinking about doing drugs.

“Now is not the time. This is obviously and clearly a very bad batch, a very potent batch, of opiate that is likely to result in your death. We are working very hard to find the source and make additional arrests.” Shawn Schwertfeger – Wheeling Chief of Police

A three-overdose spike sends out the overdose alert, and the police encourage everyone to sign up to receive these notifications.

To sign up for the alerts, visit ohiocountyemergency.com.