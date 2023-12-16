WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

The Wheeling Elks has been providing food boxes to the families of the valley since the early 1900’s, and Saturday was no different.

Wheeling Elks Lodge No. 28 has been busy packing and providing pick up for 125 food boxes to families of the Ohio Valley.

This year each box contained bread, cans of peas, corn, green beans, cranberry sauce, a jar of applesauce, grape jelly and peanut butter, two boxes of stuffing and mac and cheese, 5 pound bag of potatoes, two whole three pound chickens, and of course some desserts along with a few other baking items!

Elks Members say this is a special event every year!

“This is one of the most fabulous things that we get to do as an Elk during the year because we get to see some immediate results. You would think in the year 2023, the food scarcity would not be an issue. Yet it is. And many families this makes their Christmas. And so as an Elk, it makes us happy to be able to do this for the people of Marshall and Ohio County.” Mitchel Johnston – Exalted Ruler/President Lodge 28

“Everybody involved has huge hearts for this. Every year we try to do something for the needy people in our communities across the state. You know, that really, really could use the help now and then.” Jeffrey Cionni – President of the West Virginia Elks Association

“15 are going to go to the Vet Center and it’s going to go to veterans. 30 are going to McNinch Elementary and being distributed to the people down in Southern Moundsville. Another 30 is going to John Marshall and they’re being distributed. And then we did with through Ritchie and names that came from our membership.” Loris “Marty” Haynes – Secretary Wheeling Elks Lodge 28

Since 1959, Wheeling Elks have donated more than 7,000 boxes that they estimate to have contained over half a million pounds of food.

The entire project is paid for with donations from the membership of the Wheeling Elks Lodge No. 28.

If you want to get involved in what the elks are doing or just want to learn more about them you can check out their website elks.org.