Wheeling extends homeless camp removal until Sept. 18

WHEELING, W. Va.– (WTRF) The City of Wheeling has extended its order that residents in the four homeless camps along Wheeling Creek in the downtown area remove their belongings and vacate the camps to September 18 according to Wheeling public information officer Phillip Stahl. The original tear down date was tomorrow.

The city cited crime for its decision to remove the camps.

Stahl stated that the decision to delay the tear down date was not due to legal action taken by the the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV) over the issue. The ACLU-WV sued the City of Wheeling earlier this week. to stop the city from tearing down the homeless camps.

The ACLU-WV claims that the city could possibly contribute to the pandemic if people who leave the camps go into the community and expose people to coronavirus if they themselves are infected.

Stahl said the city is extending the deadline to allow more time for the homeless people to move their belongings.