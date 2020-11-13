Wheeling Fantasy in Lights Christmas Parade Cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)

WHEELING, W.Va. – The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce today announced the cancellation of the Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade for 2020. The parade was scheduled to take place Friday, November 20, 2020.

“We are extremely disappointed to have to make this sad announcement,” said, Erikka Storch, president of the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce. “Our committee and our sponsors put a great deal of time and energy into the planning of this year’s parade. It was our hope to give a small piece of normalcy to the Ohio Valley in what we all know has been a truly terrible year.”

After consultation with Howard Gamble of the Ohio County Health Department, the City of Wheeling, the Wheeling Police Department and the parade committee of the Chamber felt that with COVID cases on the rise in our area it would be best to cancel the parade.

“We thank our title sponsor Main Street Bank, all of our sponsors and the groups that were to be in our parade and thank them for their patience and understanding,” said Bill Bryson, Parade Chair.

“We all hope and pray that next year will better for us all.”