WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) — Sweet, spicy and delicious–the only way to describe the 19th annual Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off.

There was all kinds of tough competition.

People from all over the world have travelled to the Friendly City, bringing their best recipe and hoping to take home first prize.

HAPPENING NOW: The 19th annual Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off. Grab some tickets and eat up!🌶@WTRF7News #localnews pic.twitter.com/s7QuApklk7 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) June 4, 2022

Rose Warmuth is a chili chairperson, and she says your taste buds are in for a treat.

We have 28 regular cooks which are individual cooks, cooking international chili society cooking which is cooked all on site here. It’s like a live cooking show and we have 10 different restaurants throughout the Valley who are participating and each will be judged to find out who has the best chili in the city of Wheeling for the Wheeling Feeling Cookoff. Our winner does go to the world cook-off in Myrtle Beach to compete for $25,000. Rose Warmuth, Chili Chairperson

She says this event brings the community together and people look for to it every year.

Brian Warmuth is the head judge of the cook-off, and he said the key to the best chili is balance.

What we tend to look for and what I tell the judges to look for is a balanced chili. If it’s too salty or too sweet or too runny or too pasty, you don’t want any of that. You just want something that has a nice balanced flavor. Brian Warmuth, Head Judge

Brian and Rose Warmuth at the Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off

Community members pick and choose chilis to try.

It really is an event made for the whole family.

We got to speak with a few people to hear their chili review.

It had a lot of kick to it and a lot of different flavors all incorporated together. Dena Walton, Ohio County

Yummy, spicy and delicious! Elizabeth Stockham, Ohio County

It’s got a lot of flavors, chicken flavor. It’s got so real spice to it. As you work your way up and down you find a lot of different varieties, but this is excellent. Scott Holt, Ohio County

The winners of the cook-off could win up to $5,000.

Judges take the time to try each batch of chili and then deliberate to present awards in several categories. Some of those include Miss Hot Pepper, Mr. Hot Sauce award, The Best in Show, and the People’s Choice award.

All the proceeds from the Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off go to benefit the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.